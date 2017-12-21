2 dead following collision with a tractor-trailer on Pond Branch Rd.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified the two people who died following a collision with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

The coroner's office says Carlis Epting, 27, of Batesburg, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries in the collision. Harley Epting, 23, also of Batesburg, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

The brothers were traveling east on Pond Branch Road around 8:20 p.m. in a vehicle that Carlis was driving when they collided with the side of a tractor-trailer as it turned left onto the roadway from I-20 near Gilbert.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

