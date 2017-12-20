Columbia becomes first city in SC to receive 3-STAR rating for leadership in sustainability

A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.More >>
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.More >>
Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
At least three major companies are building goodwill in the wake of President Donald Trump's tax cuts by finding ways to pass along some of their likely savings to employees.More >>
The City of Columbia has been awarded a 3-STAR Community Rating for national leadership in sustainability.More >>
Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.More >>
Nearly 50 children now have forever homes!More >>
After a multitude of sexual harassment claims against men in power in politics, Hollywood, and in the media, South Carolina state lawmakers are pushing a bill aimed at protecting employees in the workplace.More >>
WIS has obtained emails tied to allegations of inappropriate behavior of former Senior Assistant City Manager Allison Baker.More >>
A city ordinance to ban the use of bump stocks and trigger cranks in the City of Columbia was approved by city council on Tuesday.More >>
A second suspect has been arrested and a third is still wanted by Richland County deputies in connection to a shooting that paralyzed one man and left another in critical condition.More >>
