Email details inappropriate behavior claim against former assistant city manager

Allison Baker is no longer with the City of Columbia. (Source: WIS)

WIS has obtained the complaint tied to allegations of inappropriate behavior against Columbia's former Senior Assistant City Manager Allison Baker.

Baker submitted his retirement and immediate resignation Dec. 1 after an internal investigation began after the complaint was filed Nov. 29 with the city’s Human Resources department.

WIS obtained the documents after filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the City of Columbia.

RELATED: Columbia's former senior asst. city manager releases statement following retirement announcement

Among the things alleged in that emailed complaint by a city employee:

She was asked inappropriate questions by Baker during a job interview and that he attempted to kiss her multiple times.

She admits to an eventual romantic relationship but was demoted after that relationship ended.

Baker told her she would do well at a different job because she liked white people. She also says she was told she would never make director.

She was verbally abused in front of others.

When asked for a reference, she said Baker said it would depend on how he was feeling at the time.

You can read the entire email thread from the employee below:

WIS found out that after an internal review, the city was not able to get any evidence to substantiate those allegations before baker resigned. Now that he is retired, he is considered a private citizen and can't be investigated further.

Below is a copy of Baker's letter of retirement that he submitted to the city.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.