Second suspect arrested, third suspect still at large in shooting that paralyzed one

Richland County deputies released this surveillance image of who they believe is the third suspect wanted in connection to a Saturday morning shooting. (Source: RCSD)

A second suspect has been arrested and a third is still wanted by Richland County deputies in connection to a shooting that paralyzed one man and left another in critical condition.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman with RCSD, said Javian Lessington, 18, is charged with attempted murder and carjacking. Tony Tyrese Williams, who was arrested on Monday, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm (person under 18), and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said two men were shot on Silver Oak Circle this past weekend. One of the two men who suffered gunshot wounds is paralyzed from the shoulders down while the second victim is still in critical condition. One of the victim’s car was also stolen from the scene.

Both Lessington and Willams are being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

RCSD continues to investigate the shooting and says additional arrests could still happen. Deputies have released a surveillance image of who they believe is the third suspect.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect in the image released by Richland County deputies is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

