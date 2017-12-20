48 children find forever homes on SC Adoption Day

Nearly 50 children now have forever homes!

With Wednesday declared Adoption Day here in South Carolina, dozens of final adoption hearings took place throughout the state.

For the Cooper family of Irmo, that meant adopting their sixth child. Amie and Zach became foster parents around ten years ago, and not long after that, they adopted their first child. As of Wednesday, they have seven children total, six of them adopted, and they say they’re open to adopting even more.

To those considering adoption, the Coopers say it is not a scary process.

“It does take a little bit of adjustment but so does bringing home a new baby. So, I would just encourage people to be open-minded about it and consider because there are hundreds of kids waiting for families who are already legally free for adoption in our state and they really deserve a place to call home,” Amie says.

Zach says don’t be concerned with being the perfect family.

“We are not highly trained, specific individuals. We’re pretty normal people – maybe a little bit crazy around the edges. So, if you feel like there’s crazy in your family then you might be a good candidate," Zach says.

There are currently 570 children available for adoption in the state.

