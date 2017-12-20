2017 Early Signing Period: A look at college football signees in the Midlands

Hank Manos was among several signees from the Midlands to sign the dotted line on National Signing Day. (Source: WIS)

For the first time ever, recruits will have the opportunity to sign to their college of choice before February.

National Signing Day has come early giving them a chance to join their respected programs just a few months earlier than normal. Here’s a look at signees from across the Midlands and where they landed.

Wyatt Campbell, South Carolina

Wyatt Campbell is now set to join the Gamecocks in hopes of helping an offensive line that suffered several injuries this past season. USC will lose three senior offensive linemen from this year’s squad. Now, the Shrine Bowl selection from Lugoff-Elgin will have a chance to make his mark in the trenches in the SEC.

Malik Harkness, Charlotte

Born in Charlotte, Malik Harkness inks his National Letter of Intent with the 49ers. The North-South All-Star garnered attention from Limestone, Gardner-Webb and a few other schools. However, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman felt right at home with the Green and Gold. According to the roster, Charlotte is losing two offensive linemen from this year’s team.

SIGNED!



Another OL joins the @Charlotte49erFB 2018 signee class!



Malik Harkness, Lugoff, S.C.

6-5, 280 OL pic.twitter.com/sil0crhyjA — Charlotte 49ers (@Charlotte49ers) December 20, 2017

Hank Manos, South Carolina

The Gamecocks address their need at offensive line by visiting their pipeline at Chapin. Manos will join former Eagles teammate Will Register on the roster. He also becomes the latest offensive lineman to join the Carolina roster since Mason Zandi. Manos was selected to play in this year’s Shrine Bowl and will compete in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando on Jan. 4.

Blake Harris, Army

Blake Harris is headed to West Point. The Ben Lippen offensive lineman was a key part of their offensive success as the Falcons finished the year at 8-3. Harris joins the Black Knights’ corps of offensive lineman, which only loses four seniors from their 2017 roster. Harris graded out at 92 percent this season and recorded nearly 50 pancake blocks.

Kyle Wright, North Carolina

After some deliberation, Kyle Wright made it official on Wednesday signing with the Tar Heels. Previously, Wright was committed to Temple along with teammate and Ben Lippen quarterback Trad Beatty. Wright rushed for 1,854 yards and 23 touchdowns on 149 carries for the Falcons this year. He also had three catches for 45 yards and a score. Defensively, Wright contributed 24 tackles, three sacks, and a blocked field goal on special teams.

Trad Beatty, Temple

Beatty committed to the Owls back in June and remained firm with Geoff Collins’ program throughout his senior year. The Ben Lippen quarterback finished his senior campaign with the Falcons going 143-of-194 passing for 2,892 yards and 29 touchdowns and four interceptions. A former Chapin product, Beatty competed in the 2017 North-South All-Star Game this year after helping the Falcons finish the year with a trip to the playoffs.

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 220 pounds, Jeffcoat joins a Missouri program which was one of the top teams in the SEC in sacks. Jeffcoat finished his senior year with a team-high 13 sacks and 23 quarterback hurries at Irmo. He also had 72 tackles and three forced fumbles as a defensive end on his way to earning a spot in this year’s Shrine Bowl.

Trajan’s potential is limitless as he has the intangibles, work ethic and motor that are embodied in all of the SEC’s edge rushers. Watch his highlights: #MIZ #ShowMe ??????? pic.twitter.com/H93kaPe8wf — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 20, 2017

Damion Daley, Colorado State

Daley made his commitment official just a few weeks ago, but he’s officially a Colorado State Ram. A Shrine Bowl selection and a Richland County Mr. Football finalist, Daley finished his senior year at Ridge View with 89 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. With Daley’s help, the Rams hope to improve their defense. Colorado State ended regular season play eighth in total defense despite finishing third in the Mountain West with 29 sacks.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.