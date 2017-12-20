CPD honors homeless good Samaritan who helped officer take down unruly suspect

The Columbia Police Department publicly thanked a good Samaritan who helped an officer take down a subject on Tuesday in a video that has gone viral. (Source: CPD/Twitter)

Cray Turmon was the man who helped Officer Ashley Hardesty by taking down a man resisting arrest on Tuesday. He was presented with a certificate of appreciation by CPD Chief Skip Holbrook.

"Thank you, Mr. Cray Turmon for recognizing the need to step in & help. We salute your courage and ‘for extraordinary actions to preserve life and aid public safety,'" CPD tweeted.

The incident was caught on video and the Facebook post has since gone viral.

Turmon, who lives at the Transition Homeless Center, says he hasn't always made the best choices, but he does know right from wrong and that's why he decided to step in and help on Tuesday.

“She done tazed this man. She done sprayed this man and he’s still coming at her. It was too many of us men standing around not doing anything," Turmon said. "Her backup is not there. So, what are you going to do? You’re going to sit here and let her get hurt, or either she kill him? Someone had to do something.”

“Wow, that was awesome! He (Turmon) tackled him (the suspect)," Officer Hardesty said. "It looked like a football game. It was a relief.”

This isn't Officer Hardesty's first brush with danger. In December 2016, she was stabbed by an escaped inmate.

The suspect in Tuesday's incident, Donald Songster Brown, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and resisting arrest. He was denied bond on Wednesday and remains housed and the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

