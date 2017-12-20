CPD honors good Samaritan who helped officer take down unruly su - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD honors good Samaritan who helped officer take down unruly suspect

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
The Columbia Police Department publicly thanked a good Samaritan who helped an officer take down a subject on Tuesday in a video that has gone viral.

The Columbia Police Department publicly thanked a good Samaritan who helped an officer take down a subject on Tuesday in a video that has gone viral. 

Clay Turmon was the man who helped Officer Ashley Hardesty by taking down a man resisting arrest on Tuesday. He was presented with a certificate of appreciation by CPD Chief Skip Holbrook. 

"Thank you, Mr. Cray Turmon for recognizing the need to step in & help. We salute your courage and ‘for extraordinary actions to preserve life and aid public safety,'" CPD tweeted. 

The incident was caught on video and the Facebook post has since gone viral. 

“Wow, that was awesome! He (Turmon) tackled him (the suspect)," Officer Hardesty said. "It looked like a football game. It was a relief.”

This isn't Officer Hardesty's first brush with danger. In December 2016, she was stabbed by an escaped inmate. 

The suspect in Tuesday's incident, Donald Songster Brown, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and resisting arrest. He was denied bond on Wednesday and remains housed and the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. 

