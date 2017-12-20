USC commits recruiting violations, NCAA accepts penalties

Freshman defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested on a felony charge of forgery in in the first degree.More >>
The march to the championship is extra special for a Georgia football legend.
Forget the stats. Forget the number of games won. Forget the power players. Forget the coaches. Now, how do you determine who wins when Auburn and Central Florida meet in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl?
ESPN recently provided a breakdown of the Outback Bowl with a team that's not playing in that game.
Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson visited Michigan on Saturday. He made his departure from Oxford official on Monday.
After one year with Mississippi Gulf Coast, a former LSU defensive back is taking his talents to another SEC West power.
A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Arkansas has hired SMU's Chad Morris to become the school's new football coach.
A Big Ten plane is the talk of The Sip. Jim Harbaugh touched down in Oxford on Tuesday. The Michigan head coach is trying to attract a trio of Rebels.
