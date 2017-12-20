Clarendon Co. searching for man last seen Dec. 15

David Bors, 36, was last seen walking away from his home near the lake area of Clarendon County on Dec.15.

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office says they need help finding a missing man last seen on Dec. 15.

David Bors, 36, was last seen walking away from his home near the lake area of Clarendon County.

Bors was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and dark pants. He has not contacted his family or friends since he was last seen. Bors is 5'7" and weighs 165 pounds.

If you have had any contact with Bors, please call the sheriff's office and (803)-435-4414.

