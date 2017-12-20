'Porch pirates' steal 20+ packages from Lexington Co. home - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'Porch pirates' steal 20+ packages from Lexington Co. home

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department is telling residents to be aware of porch pirates as Christmas approaches after more than 20 packages were taken from a Calks Ferry Road home on Tuesday. (Source: Surveillance video/LCSD) The Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department is telling residents to be aware of porch pirates as Christmas approaches after more than 20 packages were taken from a Calks Ferry Road home on Tuesday. (Source: Surveillance video/LCSD)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS/AP) -

The Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department is telling residents to be aware of porch pirates as Christmas approaches after more than 20 packages were taken from a Calks Ferry Road home on Tuesday. 

Deputies say the packages were taken less than 10 minutes after their delivery to the home in the 1600 block of Calks Ferry Road. 

The suspects were seen possibly driving a white GMC Yukon. The homeowners caught the crime on surveillance video. 

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly