Driver causes 2-vehicle crash trying to pass additional vehicles, 2 dead

The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
It’s dubbed Richland’s “Renaissance,” and the plan is as ambitious as the name.More >>
It’s dubbed Richland’s “Renaissance,” and the plan is as ambitious as the name.More >>
The Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department is telling residents to be aware of porch pirates as Christmas approaches after more than 20 packages were taken from a Calks Ferry Road home on Tuesday.More >>
The Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department is telling residents to be aware of porch pirates as Christmas approaches after more than 20 packages were taken from a Calks Ferry Road home on Tuesday.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed two and left another driver hospitalized.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed two and left another driver hospitalized.More >>
An 18-year-old has died in a car crash in Barnwell County. Allisa Freeman of Allendale is the woman who died in the crash.More >>
An 18-year-old has died in a car crash in Barnwell County. Allisa Freeman of Allendale is the woman who died in the crash.More >>
A city ordinance to ban the use of bump stocks and trigger cranks in the City of Columbia was approved by city council on Tuesday.More >>
A city ordinance to ban the use of bump stocks and trigger cranks in the City of Columbia was approved by city council on Tuesday.More >>
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub.More >>
Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub.More >>
The Senate intelligence committee has asked for documents from former presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.More >>
The Senate intelligence committee has asked for documents from former presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.More >>