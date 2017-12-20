Driver causes 2-vehicle crash trying to pass additional vehicles, 2 dead

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed two and left another driver hospitalized.

Lance Corporal David Jones says the collision happened in Orangeburg County on Highway 21 on Tuesday at 3:35 p.m. The driver of a Dodge Challenger tried to pass as many as six cars in a no pass zone and hit a Chevy Impala head-on.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy Impala were flown to various hospitals in the area where they died. The victims have not been identified at this time.

The driver of the Challenger was also injured and taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

