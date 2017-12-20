Allendale woman killed in late-night car crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Allendale woman killed in late-night car crash

BARNWELL COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

An 18-year-old has died in a car crash in Barnwell County.

Allisa Freeman of Allendale is the woman who died in the crash. It happened at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 278 East.

Investigators say Freeman lost control of the car and hit a tree. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The coroner's office says toxicology tests are pending. 

University of South Carolina officials confirmed that Freeman was enrolled as a freshman at USC Salkehatchie for the fall 2017 semester. 

The case is being investigated by Highway Patrol and the Barnwell County Coroner's Office. 

