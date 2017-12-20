UPDATE: 2 dead in overnight shooting at Columbia nightclub identified; 2 suspects wanted

Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub. (Source: WIS)

Richland County deputies have confirmed that two men have been shot dead at a Columbia nightclub early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Black Pearl, located at 2219 Broad River Road around 3 a.m. It is unclear what led to the shooting. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the two men were found dead.

The victims have been identified as Torance L. Peeples, 26, and Trevonne J. Judge, 23. Both died of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The two were brothers.

Witnesses on the scene said someone was celebrating their birthday at the nightclub.

RCSD responded to 2219 Broad River Rd just after 3am. 2 male victims were found with gunshot wounds; EMS arrived on scene and pronounced them both dead. We are searching for who’s responsible, if anyone has any information about this incident we ask that you call 1-888-CrimeSC pic.twitter.com/soOGJTSGcu — RCSD (@RCSD) December 20, 2017

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Community leaders have long expressed concerns about the Black Pearl.

In September, WIS found out the Black Pearl didn't have a license. Documents from a Richland County Council members executive session showed they voted to uphold a denial of a business license for the Black Pearl.

The nightclub drew attention in May after a video surfaced showing semi-nude dancers inside the business. Council chair Joyce Dickerson says the Black Pearl's owner was not honest in describing the type of business he would run.

The owner says his business has been unfairly singled out by county officials.

The Black Pearl posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that in light of the "senseless violence" at the club, they would be closed Wednesday night. The post also says they are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

