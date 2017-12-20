UPDATE: 2 dead in overnight shooting at Columbia nightclub

Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown has issued an Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a thunderstorm threat in the Midlands.More >>
Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown has issued an Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a thunderstorm threat in the Midlands.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.More >>
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.More >>
Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub.More >>
Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub.More >>
CPD says they've detained the South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate after the inmate escaped a local hospital.More >>
CPD says they've detained the South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate after the inmate escaped a local hospital.More >>
The Senate intelligence committee has asked for documents from former presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.More >>
The Senate intelligence committee has asked for documents from former presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
WIS has received some dramatic video from a viewer showing an officer trying to arrest a suspect.More >>
WIS has received some dramatic video from a viewer showing an officer trying to arrest a suspect.More >>