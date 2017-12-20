UPDATE: 2 dead in overnight shooting at Columbia nightclub

Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside of a nightclub. (Source: WIS)

Richland County deputies have confirmed that two men have been shot dead at a Columbia nightclub early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Black Pearl, located at 2219 Broad River Road around 3 a.m. It is unclear what led to the shooting. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the two victims were found dead. The victims have not been identified at this time.

Witnesses on the scene said someone was celebrating their birthday at the nightclub.

RCSD responded to 2219 Broad River Rd just after 3am. 2 male victims were found with gunshot wounds; EMS arrived on scene and pronounced them both dead. We are searching for who’s responsible, if anyone has any information about this incident we ask that you call 1-888-CrimeSC pic.twitter.com/soOGJTSGcu — RCSD (@RCSD) December 20, 2017

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.