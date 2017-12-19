2 men wanted in connection to apartment complex shooting that injured 2

Richland County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex on Garners Ferry Road.

The shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the Austin Woods Apartments located at 7648 Garners Ferry Road. Deputies say two people have been transported to the hospital. One of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the other is said to be in serious condition.

Deputies are now searching for two male suspects in connection to the shooting. One of the suspects is said to be wearing a white T-shirt and jeans and the other wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

More updates are expected to come from the sheriff’s department. Check back for updates.

