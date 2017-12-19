Ordinance banning bump stocks in Columbia passes through city council

A city ordinance to ban the use of bump stocks and trigger cranks in the City of Columbia was approved by city council on Tuesday.

Mayor Steve Benjamin said while you can still own a bump stock in the city, it will be illegal to use them.

What is a bump stock or trigger crank used for? Those devices can be attached to guns making them fire more rounds in faster succession.

Benjamin first introduced the ordinance back in November. He said the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 was heavy on his mind at the time and he wanted to do something to help.

