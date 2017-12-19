Mayor Benjamin: Ordinance banning bump stocks is constitutionally and statutorily sound

A city ordinance to ban the use of bump stocks and trigger cranks in the City of Columbia was approved by city council on Tuesday.

Mayor Steve Benjamin said while you can still own a bump stock in the city, it will be illegal to use them.

What is a bump stock or trigger crank used for? Those devices can be attached to guns making them fire more rounds in faster succession.

Benjamin first introduced the ordinance back in November. He said the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 was heavy on his mind at the time and he wanted to do something to help.

The ordinance will take effect once Benjamin signs it, which could happen as soon as Wednesday.

But, a Columbia attorney says the ban violates both state and federal law. In a rule to show cause filing served against the city on Wednesday, Mark Schnee says the bump stock ban is a violation of a court order.

The order cites a May 2016 injunction as the reason the ordinance is not in compliance with laws at both levels.

You can view the filing below.

In an interview with WIS' Judi Gatson on Wednesday, Mayor Benjamin said the ordinance is constitutionally and statutorily sound and he said the city has the authority to pass the legislation.

