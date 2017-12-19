Dramatic video shows bystanders assisting officer trying to arrest combative suspect

Columbia Police have released more details in connection to an incident caught on video of an officer trying to arrest a very combative suspect and receiving assistance from nearby bystanders.

Police identified the suspect in the video as 39-year-old Donald Songster Brown. He is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, and resisting arrest.

Officers say the female officer seen in the video responded to the BP gas station located at 1000 Elmwood Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. A female clerk in the store said Brown was refusing to leave the store. Officers say Brown allegedly punched the clerk in the face and threatened to harm her and another victim with a knife while not allowing them to leave the station.

A short time later, Brown left the store and was confronted by the officer. The video, which was posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon, captured the interaction between the officer and Brown.

The video shows the female officer first attempting to use her taser on Brown who is refusing to obey her commands. The officer and Brown then wrestle with each other, causing the officer to fall to the ground.

Eventually, the officer tries to use a department-issued OC (Oleoresin Capsicum) spray. When that didn't work, another person jumps in and tackles the man and he is finally taken into custody.

We were told the officer is okay and no one suffered any serious injuries.

Columbia Police say they are also thankful for the civilians who stepped in to help the officer.

Brown is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

