Man wanted for armed robbery at recycling plant in Cayce

Lexington deputies are asking for the community’s help searching for an individual wanted for an armed robbery.

Details are extremely limited at this time, however, deputies say the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at the American Scrap Iron and Metal Recycling plant on Charleston Highway in Cayce.

Deputies are working with officers with the Cayce Department of Public Service to locate the suspect.

If you can help authorities identify the suspect caught in the surveillance image you are urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

