Lexington police warn drivers to lock their vehicles after rash of car break-ins

The Lexington Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after a rash of vehicle break-ins in two different neighborhoods.

Police say a series of auto break-ins and tampering cases have popped up in the Barr Lake and Vinter's Wood neighborhoods of Lexington. The value of the items taken totals more than $1,800 and includes a handgun, tablet, laptop, clothing, and a wallet. In the Barr Lake neighborhood, a law enforcement vehicle was broken into and a ballistic vest and two helmets were stolen.

“With the holiday season comes opportunities for criminals to take advantage of those who leave Christmas gifts, weapons, keys, cash, and electronics in their vehicle to take," LPD Chief Terrance Green said. "Seldom are car windows broken without something of value in view and more times than not, vehicles are left unlocked making it that much easier for crime to happen.”

Several male subjects have been caught a handful of neighborhood surveillance video systems in addition to several unknown make and model of vehicles involved in these crimes.

The suspects usually have their faces covered during the crimes.

If you have any information about these break-ins, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

