LIVE: House to vote on tax overhaul Tuesday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: House passes the tax overhaul; Senate to vote Tuesday night

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The House of Representatives is set to vote on the major Republican-backed tax overhaul on Tuesday. The House of Representatives is set to vote on the major Republican-backed tax overhaul on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIS) -

After the House of Representatives voted to pass the massive Republican-backed tax overhaul plan 227-203, it is now up to the Senate to do its part. The Senate will vote Tuesday night. 

MOBILE USERS: You can view a livestream of the vote by clicking here. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly