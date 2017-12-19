Missouri woman captured in photo studying while she awaits birth of her child

Missouri woman captured in photo studying while she awaits birth - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
MERRIMAN, KS (WIS) -

A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her element - a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester. 

But what made Nayzia Thomas's photo and Dec. 12 tweet go viral is that she's awaiting the birth of her child while getting her final assignments done. 

"My mom took this pic & it's the perfect explanation of my life. yes, I'm about to have a baby, but final SZN ain't over yet," she tweeted. 

Thomas, a psychology major at Johnson County Community College in Kansas City, MO, told Yahoo! Lifestyle that she was getting ahead of her classwork so she was ready for her child's arrival. 

"[I thought] ‘before all this gets crazy let me hurry up and finish this final,'" she told the website. 

Additional tweets updated the birth of her son, but post-pregnancy health issues - and her final grades.

"I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery," she tweeted. "It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I'm finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!"

The internet is impressed with Thomas's resilience. 

