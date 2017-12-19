Missouri woman captured in photo studying while she awaits birth of her child

A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester. (Source: Twitter screenshot)

A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her element - a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.

But what made Nayzia Thomas's photo and Dec. 12 tweet go viral is that she's awaiting the birth of her child while getting her final assignments done.

"My mom took this pic & it's the perfect explanation of my life. yes, I'm about to have a baby, but final SZN ain't over yet," she tweeted.

Thomas, a psychology major at Johnson County Community College in Kansas City, MO, told Yahoo! Lifestyle that she was getting ahead of her classwork so she was ready for her child's arrival.

my mom took this pic & it's the perfect explanation of my life. yes i'm about to have a baby, but final SZN ain't over yet ???? pic.twitter.com/7LyrDBE9iN — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 12, 2017

"[I thought] ‘before all this gets crazy let me hurry up and finish this final,'" she told the website.

Anthony Johnson. 12/12/17. @ 1:30pm. 6lbs 15oz, 21 inches. He's beautiful — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 12, 2017

Additional tweets updated the birth of her son, but post-pregnancy health issues - and her final grades.

"I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery," she tweeted. "It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I'm finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!"

update: on 12/12/17 we had a healthy baby boy. However, I experienced major blood loss & my body went into shock post-delivery. It was very scary, but his father was right there to take over when I went unconscious. We are blessed! AND I'm finishing the semester w/ a 3.5 GPA!???? pic.twitter.com/CLFGjf3hLD — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 14, 2017

Last update: got a blood transfusion b/c of all the blood loss & we finally headed home today! Thanks to everyone again for the positivity and love. Its been hard trying to cope with being so close to death, but I can't thank God enough for being able to share my story!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/OS3ltMocHT — nayzia' (@naydxll) December 16, 2017

The internet is impressed with Thomas's resilience.

So sis had a baby, studied and killed her finals, almost died and her hair is still laid. What am I doing wrong??? ?? https://t.co/D98VmOS5oH — Jina (@daangjinaa) December 15, 2017

Y'all she was studying for finals, having a baby, and almost dying but her hair is LAAAAAAIIIIIIIIDT. https://t.co/kigNhnq1DM — Who is Adrienne Maloof in this world? (@RafiDAngelo) December 15, 2017

This man is IN the bed, UNDER the blanket with you ?????? keep him https://t.co/NSRVLAgSeS — Tiffaneyyyy?????? (@_Tiffaney15) December 15, 2017

