Not a great holiday cook? Here are the restaurants that are open - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Not a great holiday cook? Here are the restaurants that are open on Christmas Day

(Source: Palmetto Weekend) (Source: Palmetto Weekend)
(WIS) -

Are you worried about ruining Christmas dinner? You could leave it up to the professionals who will be cooking at these locations throughout the Midlands on Christmas Day. 

See the full list on Palmetto Weekend by clicking here. 

Powered by Frankly