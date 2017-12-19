Cassatt woman says her heart nearly exploded as she saw $300K scratch-off winnings

A Cassatt woman said upon realizing she and her husband won a big prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket, she had to check her pulse.

“I thought my heart was going to explode,” said the wife, who scratched off the $300,000 win on a Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket bought at the Lucknow Mini Mart in Bishopville.

She said she then told her husband.

“He about had a heart attack,” she said.

Having cashed in the winning ticket, the surprised couple plans to relax at home, where they will start some home improvement projects right away. Three top prizes of $300,000 remain in the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game, at odds of 1 in 750,000.



For selling the claimed ticket, Lucknow Mini Mart in Bishopville received a commission of $3,000.

