UPDATE: SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in pursuit of escaped SCDC inmate

Travis N. Biggerstaff, White, Male, 6’0”, 145 lbs, sentenced to 20 years for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting an officer, attempted to escape from SCDC custody near the Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. (Source: SCDC)

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the incident of an escaped inmate, who was later detained near Colonial Drive.

An SCDC officer fired his weapon while pursuing Travis N. Biggerstaff, who escaped custody near Palmetto Health Richland Tuesday morning.

Columbia police initially tweeted they were aiding in the search for Biggerstaff in the area near Harden Drive. The inmate was detained shortly thereafter on Colonial Drive.

Biggerstaff was sentenced to 20 years in prison for kidnapping, armed robbery, and grand larceny.

During the escape, an SCDC officer fired their weapon. As it does with all officer-involved shootings, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be leading that investigating. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) December 19, 2017

Department of Corrections officials says Biggerstaff attempted to escape custody near the hospital around 10:02 a.m. He was still in handcuffs when he was detained by CPD officers, who spotted him running through a parking lot.

Biggerstaff was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Police said he had an injury to one of his hands.

The Dept. of Corrections inmate was apprehended by CPD officers who saw him running near a parking lot on Colonial Dr. He was still in handcuffs. Officers realized that he was wounded & immediately rendered medical aid. pic.twitter.com/RFZY9VuemP — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 19, 2017

Cont'd | EMS responded to the scene to take the inmate to a nearby hospital.

The inmate's injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Department of Corrections officials arrived on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/mQu15yh3fO — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 19, 2017

CPD is an assisting agency for this incident. Great #TeamWork by all law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. pic.twitter.com/bm3oqcNNP2 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.