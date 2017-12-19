UPDATE: SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in pursuit - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in pursuit of escaped SCDC inmate

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Travis N. Biggerstaff, White, Male, 6'0", 145 lbs, sentenced to 20 years for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting an officer, attempted to escape from SCDC custody near the Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. (Source: SCDC)
(Source: CPD/Twitter) (Source: CPD/Twitter)
(Source: CPD/Twitter) (Source: CPD/Twitter)
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the incident of an escaped inmate, who was later detained near Colonial Drive. 

An SCDC officer fired his weapon while pursuing Travis N. Biggerstaff, who escaped custody near Palmetto Health Richland Tuesday morning. 

Columbia police initially tweeted they were aiding in the search for Biggerstaff in the area near Harden Drive. The inmate was detained shortly thereafter on Colonial Drive. 

Biggerstaff was sentenced to 20 years in prison for kidnapping, armed robbery, and grand larceny.

Department of Corrections officials says Biggerstaff attempted to escape custody near the hospital around 10:02 a.m. He was still in handcuffs when he was detained by CPD officers, who spotted him running through a parking lot. 

Biggerstaff was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Police said he had an injury to one of his hands. 

