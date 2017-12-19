86-year-old Midlands man gets flood-damaged home repaired just in time for the holidays

Louis Scott, 89, was displaced after his Langwater Street home was damaged in the October 2015 flood. (Source: WIS)

A Columbia man is moving back into his home just in time for the holidays.

Louis Scott, 89, was displaced after his Langwater Street home was damaged in the October 2015 flood. The home has been in the Scott family for 62 years.

With the help of several nonprofit groups including AmeriCorp's SBP, Scott is now moving back in after the home's roof, flooring and drywall were repaired.

The group hosted a welcome home party for Scott on Monday.

"It just brings, I mean I just feel like I wanna cry, I've been waiting a long time for this for my father," Scott's daughter Sharon Bonepart said. "He's done so much for the community, and it just feels so good."

Scott was surrounded by family and friends as they celebrated his return home.

