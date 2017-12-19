FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wednesday is an ALERT DAY, threat of T-storms for the Midlands

From the WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER TEAM: FIRST ALERT Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown has issued an Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a thunderstorm threat in the Midlands.

The severe weather threat is to the west of the Midlands, but the system could produce thunderstorms with heavy rains and gusty winds in our area.

High pressure to our east will give us well above normal temperatures today as most of us will see the 70s by afternoon.

There is a storm system is developing to our west. It will move east into the southeast, a warm front moves through by late Wednesday then the trailing cold front moves through late Wednesday night/Thursday morning giving us cooler temperatures.

Ahead of the warm front and then the cold front, look for widespread showers and rain. It’s looking more likely that will have enough instability ahead of the warm front to give us a few thunderstorms. The next ingredient is shear; if we have enough shear in place (and that’s looking better, too) a strong to severe storm would be possible.

Not a big severe outbreak, however, one or two could have damaging winds and hail. Will continue to watch closely for the next 24 hours. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk or Severe Weather over Alabama and Georgia that might be moved further East in the next 12 hours.

The unsettled weather moves out by Thursday afternoon…cooler conditions will set up through Friday. Our next system looks to arrive Saturday and will be off and on with us for the Christmas holiday weekend.

Not expecting any big cold snaps for several days. Looking far ahead to late next week, things begin to look very uncertain as a big blast of cold air enters the U.S.

Here's your FIRST ALERT forecast:

Tuesday: Patchy fog this morning giving way to partly cloudy skies, breezy and warm. Highs the lower 70s

Tuesday night: Cloudy and mild. Lows in the middle to upper 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and warm with an 80 percent chance of periods of showers and rain (some rain will be heavy) by late afternoon a few thunderstorms could form - some storm could be strong with the biggest threat (if they do form) would be damaging winds and small hail. Highs in the upper 60s

Thursday: Showers and periods of rain likely in the morning, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the middle 50s Rain chance: 50 percent.

