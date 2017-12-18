Deputies: Man found shot, dead in Sumter roadway

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a shooting that took place near Shaw Air Force Base.

According to SCSO spokesman Ken Bell, deputies were called to the 4400 block of Amelia Drive at around 9 p.m. after shots were fired.

Investigators found Christopher Archie, 26, of Sumter, shot dead in the roadway.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff's office does believe this was an isolated incident that does not pose any dangers to the community.

