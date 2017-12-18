Authorities arrest man wanted for attempted murder, stealing a vehicle

Deputies have arrested Tony Tyrese Williams in connection to a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to officials, two men were shot on Silver Oak Circle this past weekend. One of the two men who suffered gunshot wounds is paralyzed from the shoulders down while the second victim is still in critical condition.

Following the shooting, Williams stole a 2004 blue Saturn Ion that belonged to the man who is now paralyzed.

Early Monday morning, Columbia Police stopped the stolen car on West Beltline Boulevard. The woman who was driving the car led authorities back to her Marlboro Drive residence where Williams was found.

Investigators searched the residence and found a handgun inside. The weapon was later linked to the shooting by the RCSD Firearms Division and DNA lab.

Williams has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm (person under 18), and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the investigation is ongoing and there could be additional arrests.

