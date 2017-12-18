Orangeburg mother of 2 wins $275K lottery ticket one week before Christmas

An Orangeburg mother of two wins $275,000 playing the Lottery’s biggest ticket exactly one week before Christmas.

“I purchased the ticket and put it in my pocketbook,” said the winner. This ticket doesn’t fit in your pocket.

The $10 ticket she won with is Royal Jewel Jackpot, one of the Lottery’s new Gigantix® tickets which are over twice the size of a regular lottery ticket. Circle K #5389 at 2744 North Road in Orangeburg sold the $275,000 winning ticket.

The winner plans to purchase a home for her family.

Seven top prizes of $275,000 remain in the $10 Royal Jewel Jackpot game, at odds of 1 in 750,000. For selling the claimed ticket, Circle K #5389 in Orangeburg received a commission of $2,750.

