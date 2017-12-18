Gamecocks remain in top 5 of AP rankings

A'ja Wilson scored 26 points and No. 4 South Carolina, which began the game with just nine players and then lost another, beat Savannah State 99-38 Sunday.

After Sunday’s win over Savannah State, Dawn Staley is now tied for most wins in school history with 231.

Staley now tied for most wins in program history

UConn remains the unanimous No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, left, and Alexis Jennings force Duke's Madison Treece into a bad pass during second-half action in Columbia, S.C. on Sunday, Dec.3, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

The national champs remain among the top 5 teams in the country this week.

The latest AP rankings have the Gamecocks remaining at No. 4 with a 10-1 record. Carolina recently defeated Savannah State 99-38 tying Dawn Staley for the most wins in South Carolina history.

Standing ahead of the Gamecocks are the undefeated Connecticut Huskies at the top of the poll. Notre Dame, the only team to defeat South Carolina this season, sits at No. 2 with a 10-1 record. Louisville (13-0) is No. 3 in this week’s rankings while Carolina’s national title game opponent, Mississippi State, is fifth in this week’s poll.

The Gamecocks have one game this week. They travel to Temple on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

