Staley now tied for most wins in program history

A'ja Wilson scored 26 points and No. 4 South Carolina, which began the game with just nine players and then lost another, beat Savannah State 99-38 Sunday.

Chalk up another milestone for Dawn Staley.

After Sunday’s win over Savannah State, the South Carolina head women’s basketball coach is now tied for most wins in school history with 231.

“I came here 10 years ago to turn the program around and win a national championship,” Staley said Sunday. “That got done with some incredible people -- coaches, players, community, everybody – so I think it’s a tribute to what everybody has contributed to our program.”

The win ties Staley with Nancy Wilson for most wins in program history.

Nearly three weeks ago, Staley picked up career win No. 400 in the Gamecocks’ 101-43 win over Western Carolina. Now, Staley has 403 career victories to her credit.

Staley has the best win percentage at .740 during her time at South Carolina. She’ll look to capture the record on Thursday when she heads back to her hometown Philadelphia to take on Temple, her former program.

Staley spent eight years leading the Owls. She won 172 games during her time there.

Another milestone for @dawnstaley - ties school record for wins by a head coach. 231... pic.twitter.com/5xY20q8YhO — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) December 17, 2017

