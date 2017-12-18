Midlands kid gets Christmas wish, soldier dad returns home

It was a very special early Christmas present for many families in South Carolina, including a heartwarming surprise for one 10-year-old.

Laquanne Orr returned with the 742nd unit to surprise his 10-year-old son whose biggest wish this Christmas was to see his dad.

Family members say the 10-year-old wrote that he wished to see his dad for Christmas for a holiday assignment at school. Orr also returns home to his 1-year-old son and his wife.

The SC National Guard held a homecoming celebration for more than 100 soldiers deployed overseas for nearly a year. The 742 Support Maintenance Company provided maintenance and repair for vehicles...electronics and small arms weapons while deployed in Romania.

The unit is headquartered at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.