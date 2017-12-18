LPD: 2 teens on bikes wanted for tossing 'large object' onto I-2 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LPD: 2 teens on bikes wanted for tossing 'large object' onto I-20 from overpass

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Lexington Police Department is looking for two teens who they say threw a large object onto the I-20 from the South Lake Drive overpass. (Source: LPD) The Lexington Police Department is looking for two teens who they say threw a large object onto the I-20 from the South Lake Drive overpass. (Source: LPD)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington Police Department is looking for two teens who they say threw a large object onto the I-20 from the South Lake Drive overpass. 

The incident happened on Sunday when the two teens were spotted in the act. The duo was last seen riding their bikes into Lexington. 

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 and ask for Detective Lee with more information. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights 

Powered by Frankly