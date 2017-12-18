Midlands man charged with sexual assault of 6-year-old

Timothy Joel Witkop, 31, was arrested. The victim's mother reported the crime on Dec. 15. She said her 6-year-old daughter told her about Witkop's assault on her.

A Lugoff man has been arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 11 years old, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Timothy Joel Witkop, 31, was arrested.

The victim's mother reported the crime on Dec. 15. She said her 6-year-old daughter told her about Witkop's assault on her. When interviewed by police, Witkop confessed that he had been having inappropriate sexual activity with the girl since she was 5 years old.

“It is very difficult to imagine what this little child has gone through,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Since pedophiles are never rehabilitated, Witkop needs to spend the rest of his life behind bars so he cannot do anything like this again to a child.”

Witkop has no previous arrest record. A Kershaw County magistrate refused to set bond on Witkop, deferring a bond hearing to a General Session Court judge.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.