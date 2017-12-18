Midlands car thief arrested after 2-county pursuit

A Midlands man was arrested after being pursued by both Kershaw County and Richland County deputies over the weekend.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Kevon Williams was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies in Kershaw County took a report of a stolen vehicle on Dec. 15. A deputy spotted the stolen vehicle later that night around 11 p.m. on US 1 near Elgin. The deputy attempted to stop the car, driven by Williams, but he sped away.

The Kershaw deputy continued following Williams as he drove toward Richland County. When Richland Co. deputies took over, the pursuit continued onto Two Notch Road and ended on Oneal Court when stop strips were laid out to stop Williams.

Williams was forcibly removed from the vehicle after deputies had to break a window because he refused to exit. He was then handed over to Kershaw County deputies.

Williams remains detained at the Kershaw County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

