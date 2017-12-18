ATL mayor thanks Chick-fil-A for 2,000+ meals during airport power outage

Thousands of people were left stranded inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta after a fire caused a massive power outage.

With flights canceled across the country and power not being restored until close to midnight, many travelers were understandably hungry and upset.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, who was continuing to update people on Twitter with each development, also thanked Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, who sent food to those stuck inside.

"Update: Power has been restored to Concourses A, B, F, T and the @ATLairport atrium. We have provided 2,000 meals so far. Special thank you to Dan Cathy and @ChickfilA for their support. #atlairport," Reed tweeted.

Chick-fil-A is headquartered in Atlanta.

Delta Airlines, also headquartered in Atlanta, has issued a number of travelers information for those looking to rebook and find their luggage.

Delta customers flying to, from or though Atlanta through 12/19 can make a one-time change to their travel plans. Details are available here: https://t.co/7gyCLOIh6O — Delta (@Delta) December 18, 2017

Delta has temporarily embargoed travel for unaccompanied minors through ATL Monday due to the power outage. Unaccompanied minors who already began their travel Sunday may continue. — Delta (@Delta) December 18, 2017

Delta is working hard to reaccommodate customers. Those who need booking assistance or an updated flight status are encouraged to go to the Fly Delta app or https://t.co/yQj0bzerMw, as telephone volumes are longer than normal. — Delta (@Delta) December 18, 2017

