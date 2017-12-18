Rap mogul Diddy expresses interest in buying the Carolina Panthers, so does Steph Curry

Sean "Diddy" Combs, also known as "Brother Love", poses in the press room with the Hollywood documentary award for "Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Beverly Hills,

Following the announcement that current Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will sell the team after their 2017 season, a few celebrities and athletes say they want in.

The two biggest celebrity voices include music mogul Diddy and Golden State Warriors star and North Carolina native Steph Curry.

Diddy tweeted a photo of himself in a Panthers jersey in 2003 with the following message: "This picture was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!! ATTN all @NFL owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!! The time is now. Let’s make it happen!!"















The two-time NBA MVP Curry responded saying "I want in!"

Even Colin Kaepernick - who was pushed out of the NFL due to his silent protest and kneeling on the sidelines - says he wants in, too.



Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is putting the team up for sale. Richardson is currently dealing with new allegations that he sexually harassed employees and used racially insensitive language.

Forbes values the Panthers at $2.3 billion.

The allegations were first reported by Sports Illustrated. In a statement Sunday, he says the team will be up for sale at the end of this season.

The Panthers organization is investigating the allegations.

