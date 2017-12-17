Columbia airport sees flight delays, cancellations due to power outage at Atlanta airport

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta lost power on Sunday causing all air traffic to come to a halt. Now, power is restored, but effects will be been across the country because of the thousands of cancellations.

Power has returned to @ATLairport following Sunday’s outage affecting all airlines and resulting in approximately 900 Delta cancellations, with an additional 300 cancellations on the books for Monday. — Delta (@Delta) December 18, 2017

The effects of the outage could effected Columbia as flights were diverted, delayed, and in some instances canceled at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Lynne Douglas with CAE told WIS that two flights were diverted to Columbia on Sunday in connection with the power outage in Atlanta. She went on to say the remainder of the flights scheduled to depart from Columbia for Atlanta were canceled as of Sunday afternoon.

Checking the list of flights on CAE’s website, three flights that were scheduled to arrive from Atlanta were canceled. Two flights from Atlanta were labeled as delayed.

On Monday, travelers arrived to Columbia from Atlanta on the first rebooked flight to CAE.

Delta Air Lines, headquartered in Atlanta, has issued several travel remedies for its passengers, including travel waivers.

For customers traveling through ATL Dec 17-18, please see https://t.co/lVlOjYwO0A to make a one-time change to your travel plans without penalty. Full waiver details here: https://t.co/7gyCLOIh6O — Delta (@Delta) December 17, 2017

Most of the 300 Delta cancellations Monday are early morning, inbound flights to ATL to give the operation there an opportunity to more quickly rebound. Delta’s flight schedule in ATL is expected to return to normal by Monday afternoon. — Delta (@Delta) December 18, 2017

Delta is working hard to reaccommodate customers. Those who need booking assistance or an updated flight status are encouraged to go to the Fly Delta app or https://t.co/yQj0bzerMw, as telephone volumes are longer than normal. — Delta (@Delta) December 18, 2017

Customers with checked luggage ending their travel in Atlanta can file a claim with a Baggage Service agent in the Atlanta Airport or via https://t.co/yQj0bzerMw. Due to congestion, customers are encouraged not to pick up their bags at the @ATLairport Monday. — Delta (@Delta) December 18, 2017

