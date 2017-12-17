Columbia airport sees flight delays, cancellations due to power - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia airport sees flight delays, cancellations due to power outage at Atlanta airport

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta lost power on Sunday causing all air traffic to come to a halt. Now, power is restored, but effects will be been across the country because of the thousands of cancellations. 

The effects of the outage could effected Columbia as flights were diverted, delayed, and in some instances canceled at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Lynne Douglas with CAE told WIS that two flights were diverted to Columbia on Sunday in connection with the power outage in Atlanta. She went on to say the remainder of the flights scheduled to depart from Columbia for Atlanta were canceled as of Sunday afternoon.

Checking the list of flights on CAE’s website, three flights that were scheduled to arrive from Atlanta were canceled. Two flights from Atlanta were labeled as delayed.

On Monday, travelers arrived to Columbia from Atlanta on the first rebooked flight to CAE. 

Delta Air Lines, headquartered in Atlanta, has issued several travel remedies for its passengers, including travel waivers. 

