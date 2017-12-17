Car with 9-year-old inside flips, crashes into Subway restaurant

Columbia Police are investigating a car wreck that happened Saturday night involving a 9-year-old.

The wreck happened sometime before 10 p.m. on Marshall Street near Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital.

We're told a car hit a pole and rolled over after another car turned in front of it. The car that rolled over was then pushed into a nearby Subway by the car that turned in front of it. A hole can be seen in the wall where that car hit the restaurant.

The 9-year-old child was inside the car that flipped over. Fortunately, everyone was able to get out of their cars and walk after the wreck, according to officials. The 9-year-old did, however, complain of wrist pain.

Officials say the 9-year-old suffered minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

