Knee injury ends basketball season for Cuevas-Moore

A knee injury has ended the season of one of the women on the Gamecock Women’s Basketball team.

Senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore will be out for the remainder of the 2017 -18 season with an ACL injury to her left knee, according to an announcement from the team on Sunday.

Cuevas-Moore has played in 108 of the Gamecocks’ 109 games played in her first three seasons, averaging 6.9 points on 37.9 percent field goal shooting in her 18.6 minutes per game. The Bronx, N.Y. native helped get the Gamecocks to the 2017 NCAA National Championship.

The Gamecocks are set to play Savannah State at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.

#Gamecock guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore is done for the season with a knee injury. She hasn’t played this season — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) December 17, 2017

