UPDATE: Missing 69-year-old in Lexington County found safely

Deputies say Terry Williams walked away from his home off Limestone Point in Chapin around 7 a.m. (Source: LCSD)

Lexington County deputies announced the 69-year-old suffering from dementia who went missing Sunday morning has been found.

Terry Williams was safely located Sunday afternoon.

Williams reportedly walked away from his home off Limestone Point in Chapin around 7 a.m.

