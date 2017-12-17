Richland Co. man jailed on kidnapping, drug charges after leading deputies on car chase

A man is behind bars and facing kidnapping and drug charges after he led Richland County deputies on a car chase Sunday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. (Source: RCSD)

A man is behind bars and facing kidnapping and drug charges after he led Richland County deputies on a car chase Sunday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Tytron Derrick, 21, faces multiple charges including kidnapping, some drug possession charges, failure to stop for blue lights and unlawful carry of a firearm by a felon.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesman for RCSD, said it started with a 911 hang-up call from the Sharpe Road area just before 7 a.m. Once on scene, the responding deputies saw a woman running down the road. After being questioned, the woman told deputies about a man that may have been trying to do her harm and gave a description of the car he was in.

Deputies then began searching the area and found the car on Sharpe Road and Jodo Street. As deputies attempted to stop the suspect, the car took off from deputies and a chase ensued. After coming to a stop on Malcolm Drive, the driver, Derrick, was arrested by deputies and K9s.

