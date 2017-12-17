Coroner identifies man shot to death in early morning Lexington - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies man shot to death in early morning Lexington County bar shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: LCSD) (Source: LCSD)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner has released the identity of the person killed in a bar shooting early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Rodney T. Leak, 41, of Columbia. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to a gunshot wound. 

It happened at the City Nightz bar on the 2000 block of Old Dunbar Road just after the bar’s closing time of 2 a.m.

Investigators say there were only a few people left in the bar when an unknown amount of people entered and gunshots were exchanged killing Leak.

“We don’t know how many men went inside the bar or what they were doing there after closing time,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

