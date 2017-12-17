Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle wreck on Hwy. 378

The Lexington County Coroner has released the identity of a motorcyclist who died Saturday evening in a wreck on Highway 378.

The victim was identified as Timothy Browning, 31, of Lexington.

The coroner said just after 7 p.m., Browning was traveling on 378 towards Lexington when a SUV turned left in front of him on Cromer Road. Browning, who the coroner said was not wearing a helmet, then hit the side of the SUV. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

