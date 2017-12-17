One dead after early morning car wreck in Richland County

The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died in a car wreck early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Matthew R. Butler of Hopkins. Autopsy results show Butler died from blunt head and neck trauma.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. on Cabin Creek Road near Congress Road.

Troopers said a driver traveling west on Cabin Creek Road ran off the right side of the road before overcorrecting and going off the left side of the roadway and overturning.

The driver of the car, Butler, was then ejected from the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

