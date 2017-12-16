House fire in Fairfield County claims one life

One person died in a house fire Saturday morning, according to Fairfield County officials.

Officials said it happened in the Blair Community off of Highway 215.

We've learned the fire was in a single-family home and that one person was inside the home at the time of the fire. That person was killed in the fire.

We're expecting to learn more once officials notify his family. Check back for updates.

