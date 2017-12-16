74-year-old identified as victim in Fairfield County house fire

One person died in a house fire Saturday morning, according to Fairfield County officials.

The Fairfield County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old George E. Kennerly. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Officials said the fire happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the Blair Community on the 200 block of Highway 215.

We've learned the fire was in a single-family home and that Kennerly was inside the home at the time of the fire. His body was discovered in the burnt remains of his home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

