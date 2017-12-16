Delivery failure leads to Midlands Cemetery lacking more than a thousand wreaths

We have found out why a Midlands cemetery did not have enough wreaths to place on the graves of veterans during "Wreaths Across America" on Saturday.

In light of the huge crowd and moving tributes to those who have served at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, the ceremony organizer Carol Davis stated in her opening speech the cemetery was unexpectedly told they were more than 1,300 wreaths short of the amount that was paid for by community donations.

In her opening statement before a packed crowd, Davis stated, “when our wreaths were delivered yesterday, we were shorted 1,366 wreaths. To say I’m upset is putting it mildly.”

She added later, "they're not going to have a wreath that people have sponsored so that they would. I don't know where the repercussion is going to fall, but I'm hoping that people will understand sometimes things happen. I wish I knew more, but like I say, when I did try to call back, it went to voicemail, and of course, mailbox is full."

WIS has reached out and learned from a Wreaths Across America spokesperson that the delivery problem was caused by a "technical failure."

That spokesperson went on to state that in the last 9 days, they have had the "largest technical issue ever." Stating this affected deliveries to several locations countrywide, some not getting any wreaths at all.

They added an apology for the error and stated they are in contact with those locations and plan to send additional wreaths this week, or offer credit for next year's wreaths.

Davis told WIS that she heard from a representative for Wreaths Across America that 1,400 wreaths are on their way to Columbia and should arrive by Thursday to help fill the graves left without wreaths on Saturday.

